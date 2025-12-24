Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have lost Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew to injury for the remainder of the season. Chris Oladokun had to step in unexpectedly in the last game against the Titans, and this is what the head coach learned about the former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers when he took over as QB1 and while watching film with him this week.

“He looks forward to it every week. He prepares himself every week to go. So, that’s been an easy transition as far as him with the verbiage and such. So, he jumps in and gets it. He sits behind the offensive drill there and they mock it, the two quarterbacks. Backup quarterbacks mock it as if they’re in. They make the calls and then go about it. So, they stay fresh on that. He’s in a pretty good position that way.”

The Chiefs’ season has taken a shocking turn. After being Super Bowl favorites at the start of the year, they are now eliminated without their franchise quarterback and without their backup as well. An unbelievable ending for the dynasty.

Who did Chiefs just sign?

The Chiefs have just signed Shane Buechele to be the team’s backup quarterback after losing Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew to injury. He was on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

Who is Chiefs QB after Patrick Mahomes injury?

Chris Oladokun is the Chiefs’ starting quarterback following Patrick Mahomes’ injury and after it was confirmed that Gardner Minshew is also out for the rest of the season.

Andy Reid admitted that Mahomes has been a great example for Oladokun in his preparation. “He spends time at it. He does when he’s a backup. He does the same thing. He doesn’t have to change a whole lot for this part because he prepares himself that way anyways, but, Pat’s a great example of how to go about it and he’s watched him close. He’s followed right in suit there.”