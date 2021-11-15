Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't want to talk to the press following his team's tough loss to the Washington Football Team.

There are many words you could use to describe Tom Brady. Then again, 'competitor' and 'winner' should be near the top of everybody's list. Clearly, no one becomes one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history without that kind of mindset.

Throughout the years, people have called Brady out for being a bit of a salty loser. He's been spotted storming off the field instead of shaking hands with the very same rivals he's greeted after beating them.

That attitude was again in a full display on Sunday following his team's tough loss to the Washington Football Team, as he barely talked to the media at all and left the room in less than 2 minutes.

Tom Brady Says The Bucs Never Played On Their Terms, Leaves Press Conference In Under 2 Minutes

"Tom Brady’s entire media availability lasted 1 minute, 43 seconds. You can hear @gregauman ask him to stay longer. I asked if he could take us through how he was feeling. “I like to win,” he said," reported Jenna Laine of ESPN.

“We never really played on our terms,” the legendary quarterback said. “We played behind the whole game. They played a good game. They had a good plan. Not a great day of football for us. It doesn’t matter who you play, if you have a bunch of self-inflicted errors … we have to eliminate those and see if we can go out and execute the plays that are there.”

That brief answer is going to give his haters a lot to talk about during the week but we know better than to poke the bear and try to make Tom Brady angry. If anything, we'd be worried if he was happy after such an unlikely performance from him.

Now, the Giants will have to deal with an angry Brady on primetime for Monday Night Football, so our thoughts and prayers go out to them.