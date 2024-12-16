The 2024 NFL playoffs are quickly approaching, but the Detroit Lions have encountered a huge setback that threatens their championship hopes. A key player in Jared Goff’s offense is now set to miss the remainder of the season, which could have major implications for the team’s playoff run.

For many analysts, this could finally be the year the Lions break through and achieve success. The team has worked hard to assemble a competitive roster, with Jared Goff playing a pivotal role in driving their offensive success.

Of course, Jared Goff isn’t the only standout player on the team. The front office has made key acquisitions to bolster the quarterback’s supporting cast. However, now they face the unfortunate reality of losing one of their most important offensive weapons for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: Lions facing loss of key offensive weapon for the remainder of 2024 season

After years of disappointment, the Lions are now seen as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Head coach Dan Campbell has built a strong, balanced team around Goff, putting the Lions in a position to succeed this year.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jared Goff, Dan Campbell lose two key players for the Lions due to season-ending injuries

Jared Goff was traded from the Rams to the Lions in 2021, bringing a fresh start for both the quarterback and the franchise. In exchange for Matthew Stafford, the Lions received top draft picks, while Matthew Stafford went on to win a Super Bowl with the Rams in his first year.

Advertisement

What once appeared to be a bad trade for Detroit has now turned into a huge success. The Lions have secured a spot in the 2024 playoffs and are poised to make a deep run, with strong chances of reaching Super Bowl LIX.

Advertisement

However, the Lions’ playoff aspirations have taken a hit. In their Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Detroit lost running back David Montgomery to a huge injury. The severity of the injury has now been confirmed, putting a major dent in the team’s offense.

David Montgomery, running back of the Detroit Lions

Advertisement

Advertisement

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Montgomery has torn his MCL, which could sideline him for the rest of the season, including the playoffs. The running back is set to undergo further tests to determine the full extent of his injury and the recovery timeline.

Who will step in for David Montgomery?

If Montgomery is indeed out for the remainder of the season, the Lions’ offense will lose its RB1. Alongside Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs had formed an impressive running back tandem, which helped drive the offense.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Lions QB Jared Goff makes a harsh self-criticism after tough loss to Josh Allen's Bills

If Montgomery does miss the rest of the season, Gibbs is expected to take on the RB1 role. Craig Reynolds, currently listed as the team’s RB3, would likely step up in a supporting role. The Lions, however, may still sign a free agent to replace Montgomery, but they are not expected to.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Lions win the Super Bowl LIX? Will the Lions win the Super Bowl LIX? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE