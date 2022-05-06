Super Bowl champion and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is not known for keeping quiet. Brown made world news when he took his shoulder pads, gloves, and shirt off during the Buccaneers' 28–24 win over the New York Jets last season.

Brown later revealed he had a serious injury which he believed prevented him from entering the match, but his coach Bruce Arians wanted him to play no matter what.

The incident resulted in Brown being released from his contract and since his “retirement” has dabbled in interviews, doing music, and now saying what he thinks of Colin Kaepernick.

Antonio Brown does not hold back on Colin Kaepernick

On the show Cigar Talk, Brown was not so sympathetic to Colin Kaepernick’s situation in the NFL, where he can’t find a team. The host of the show talked about how difficult it was for the former quarterback to find a team, but Brown stepped in and stated, “(NFL) gave him the money and they gave him a commercial, they gave him the documentary,” Brown said, via TMZ.com. “He took a deal. We don’t feel sorry for you. You took the deal. F*** outta here. Oh, Kaepernick. Man, you on f***ing Nike, man. Fuck outta here.”

Brown continued by slamming Kaepernick’s skills as well, “He don’t wanna play, man. He was trash, everything. . . . Kaepernick did all that and took the money and then got the commercial. We don’t see Kaepernick outside. Where he at? I ain’t never seem him outside. . . . All that’s cap.”

“We ain’t respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don’t see you outside. We don’t see him in the hood. He don’t do nothing. Like, we cool. But nah we ain’t even stan Kaepernick. “He not even from the hood. You don’t even been in the trenches. We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that. As Black people we need to get that clear. . . . He took the handout, so he got to take the mayor out and, like, take responsibility for that” Brown continued.

Since taking a knee during the national anthem, Colin Kaepernick saw his NFL career dry up completely, not playing since 2017 and at 34 most likely will never play again in the NFL. Kaepernick became a symbol for opposing police brutality and oppression of people of color, other athletes took his stand on many occasions and also took knees during the anthem.