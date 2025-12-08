Jordan Love reveals if Packers had extra motivation to beat Bears after Ben Johnson’s jab at Matt LaFleur

The Chicago Bears were on a roll but that came to a halt once Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers beat them in Week 14. After all, this is a divisional rivalry, and there’s also some sort of feud between the teams’ head coaches, Matt LaFleur, and of course, Ben Johnson.

LaFleur said “absolutely not” when asked about if there was extra motivation after the win against Ben Johnson. This was asked because of Johnson’s comments saying he enjoyed beating LaFleur twice a year when he was the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator.

Well quarterback Jordan Love didn’t agree with his coach. “Yeah, it meant a lot to everybody. But obviously, we’ve all known the comments that were out there so it is what it is. This is a game that means a lot to everybody. It’s an NFC North matchup. Obviously, Bears were No. 1 seed. So, it’s a huge game. We’ll see these guys here in a couple weeks again.” Love has his coach’s back.

Ben Johnson was somewhat unapologetic

Instead of going back on his words or apologizing, Johnson pretty much avoided the topic altogether. He was more adamant that his revenge will come in a matter of weeks.

Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears.

“I think it’s awesome to have this rivalry alive and well right now. We’ll get another chance at it here in two weeks,” Johnson said after the game. And that is true, LaFleur, Love and the Packers won the first round, but Week 16 will pit them against the Bears once again, but this time in Soldier Field.

It was a close, tough game between two really good teams

Packers won 28-21 but the Bears had the tie if it wasn’t for a Caleb Williams end zone interception with less than 30 seconds to go. In fact, the Bears were very successful in the second half after the first one ended 14-3 in favor of Green Bay.

To be fair, Green Bay deserved the win when looking at the stats, but the Bears almost pulled a miraculous comeback by pure grit. In two weeks time, the Packers can knock out the Bears, or Chicago can exact revenge on Green Bay.