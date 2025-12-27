Trending topics:
NFL

Do the Steelers clinch a spot in the playoffs if Ravens lose today against Packers in NFL Week 17?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be following closely the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a very risky gamble when they signed Aaron Rodgers before the start of the 2025 season. However, the decision has proven to be a success, with a quarterback who has complete control of the offense and has brought the team within reach of the playoffs.

After a promising 4-1 start, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers lost five of their next seven games, raising doubts about whether they were truly ready to be Super Bowl contenders.

However, thanks to the defense waking up and strong performances from Rodgers, the outlook has completely changed after three consecutive victories against the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Did the Steelers clinch a playoff spot?

No. The Steelers haven’t clinched a playoff spot, but a loss by the Baltimore Ravens against the Green Bay Packers would give them a ticket to the postseason as AFC North champions. Sunday’s game with the Browns would be irrelevant if that result happens at Lambeau Field.

Can the Steelers win the AFC North?

The Steelers can win the AFC North if they defeat the Browns in Week 17. However, if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose in Cleveland, they would still have a chance to claim the division if they beat the Ravens at home in Week 18.

Advertisement
Aaron Rodgers’ star teammate is out for rest of the season with Steelers after NFL suspension

see also

Aaron Rodgers’ star teammate is out for rest of the season with Steelers after NFL suspension

The other scenario, which has already been mentioned, is a Packers victory over the Ravens in Week 17. This would allow the Steelers to rest their starters in the final two games of the season. A massive advantage.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Packers confirm if Jordan Love will play vs Ravens
NFL

Packers confirm if Jordan Love will play vs Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh addresses rumors of strained relationship with Lamar Jackson
NFL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh addresses rumors of strained relationship with Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson reportedly hints at NFL team he wants to play for
NFL

Lamar Jackson reportedly hints at NFL team he wants to play for

Cristiano Ronaldo issues 7-word message after Al Nassr’s win over Al-Akhdoud
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo issues 7-word message after Al Nassr’s win over Al-Akhdoud

Better Collective Logo