The Pittsburgh Steelers took a very risky gamble when they signed Aaron Rodgers before the start of the 2025 season. However, the decision has proven to be a success, with a quarterback who has complete control of the offense and has brought the team within reach of the playoffs.

After a promising 4-1 start, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers lost five of their next seven games, raising doubts about whether they were truly ready to be Super Bowl contenders.

However, thanks to the defense waking up and strong performances from Rodgers, the outlook has completely changed after three consecutive victories against the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did the Steelers clinch a playoff spot?

No. The Steelers haven’t clinched a playoff spot, but a loss by the Baltimore Ravens against the Green Bay Packers would give them a ticket to the postseason as AFC North champions. Sunday’s game with the Browns would be irrelevant if that result happens at Lambeau Field.

Can the Steelers win the AFC North?

The Steelers can win the AFC North if they defeat the Browns in Week 17. However, if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose in Cleveland, they would still have a chance to claim the division if they beat the Ravens at home in Week 18.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Rodgers’ star teammate is out for rest of the season with Steelers after NFL suspension

The other scenario, which has already been mentioned, is a Packers victory over the Ravens in Week 17. This would allow the Steelers to rest their starters in the final two games of the season. A massive advantage.