Todd Monken confirms Ravens wanted to draft Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders finally met Todd Monken in person, his new head coach with the Cleveland Browns. In a video posted on social media by the team, the young quarterback can be seen walking into what appears to be Monken’s office to give him a welcoming hug.

In a detail that has surprised many, the coach confirms to Sanders that the Baltimore Ravens tried to draft him in 2025. “Hey, we tried to draft you last year for God’s sake. It’s all worked out. You remember that right? Someday we’ll get a chance to talk about that.”

Sanders can only manage to respond: “Yeah. I was about to tell you.” A few months ago, several reports indicated that the Ravens wanted to draft Sanders, but the rookie informed them that he would turn them down because he wanted a real opportunity to be a starting quarterback, and in Baltimore he would be Lamar Jackson’s backup.

Ravens wanted Shedeur Sanders

Last September, Adam Schefter confirmed that the Ravens had already decided to select Shedeur Sanders in the draft. However, everything fell apart after the player did not like that option.

“It was all set. A consensus had been reached. The Baltimore Ravens were planning to select Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round with the 141st overall pick, but, when he found out, he got word back to the Ravens that he preferred not to go to a place where he would be backing up Lamar Jackson.”

On that occasion, Schefter mentioned that Sanders wanted to be in a place where he could play. Because of that, when the Ravens received that message, they decided to go in a different direction and moved on from the quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders and a new chapter with Browns

In the end, Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Browns with the 144th overall pick and, during 2025, he indeed got time as a starting quarterback after being behind on the depth chart to names like Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.

However, due to Lamar Jackson’s multiple injuries, Sanders likely would have made his NFL debut earlier with the Ravens. That did not happen, and now Monken, who was the offensive coordinator in Baltimore, will have him as his possible franchise quarterback in Cleveland.