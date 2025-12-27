Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers were the best team in the NFC just three weeks ago. However, everything changed in the game against the Broncos. In addition to letting a double-digit lead slip away, they lost Micah Parsons for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

After the loss in Denver, the Packers fell the following week on the road with the Chicago Bears and, as a result, they no longer control their destiny to win the NFC North. The blow was tremendous, as they went from being Super Bowl favorites to not even knowing if they would make the playoffs.

Now, thanks to the Minnesota Vikings’ victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 17, the Packers no longer have to worry, as they have secured their spot in the postseason. However, if they want to win their division, a loss to the Baltimore Ravens would be devastating.

Why is Jordan Love not playing today for Packers vs Ravens?

Jordan Love is not playing today for the Green Bay Packers against the Baltimore Ravens because he did not clear the concussion protocol and is also dealing with a shoulder injury.

Who is Packers’ backup quarterback?

Malik Willis is the Packers’ backup quarterback and is expected to start for Green Bay tonight at Lambeau Field against the Baltimore Ravens. It is a pivotal game in the race for the NFC North.

How can the Packers win the NFC North?

The Packers can win the NFC North if they earn victories in their remaining games against the Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings. They also need the Bears to lose to the 49ers and the Lions.

The scenario is very simple: two Green Bay wins and two Chicago losses would give the Packers the NFC North title. Additionally, with this combination, Jordan Love’s team would have a home game in the Wild Card round.