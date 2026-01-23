Chargers target Ravens coach to replace DC Jesse Minter who became HC in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens hired Jesse Minter as the head coach of the team, but now the Los Angeles Chargers are looking at the team to replace their defensive coordinator. A back and forth of coaches could be taking place here.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Chargers have requested an interview with Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr to see if he is the chosen one to replace Minter as DC of the team.

Minter literally just signed with the Ravens to become their head coach. Hence, Jim Harbaugh needs a new DC but looking at what Orr has done, one must question if this would be the right hire. It’s just an interview right now, but Orr’s reputation as DC is not precisely a top one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Orr arguably fumbled an elite defense in Baltimore

Orr inherited a top defense from Mike Macdonald and he didn’t hold the standard, especially in his second year. The first year started very bad, but he managed to adjust in the second half of the season and ended as the best rushing defense, though also as the worst passing defense.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

In 2025, the Ravens ranked 30th in passing defense and 18th in points allowed. For the Chargers, going from Minter to Orr would look like a huge downgrade in terms of where each defense ranked. However, the Harbaughs always try to keep their people on staff, even to their demise sometimes.

Advertisement

see also Justin Herbert’s Chargers eye adding former AFC head coach to Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff

The Chargers can’t afford having a bad defense

With Mike McDaniel poised to be the team’s offensive coordinator (unless he takes a HC job), the offense will enter a whole new dimension. Healthy and with McDaniel, the Chargers offense could be destined to be one of the best in the NFL, no doubt about it.

Advertisement

However, having that, you must try to have an above average defense to be a complete roster with Super Bowl hopes. If not, then once again you fail to put on a Super Bowl team, and having Justin Herbert as your quarterback, Super Bowl is the goal.