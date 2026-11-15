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Why isn’t Kenneth Walker playing today for Chiefs vs Falcons in Week 10 of 2026 NFL season?

Kenneth Walker III might be the best player on the Kansas City Chiefs, but he won't play in Week 10 vs Atlanta Falcons.

Running back Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesRunning back Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs star running back Kenneth Walker III is officially sidelined for Sunday’s Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The running back was downgraded to out on Saturday after experiencing groin tightness.

Walker reported the discomfort on Friday morning and missed Kansas City’s final practice session before the team departed for Atlanta. Rather than risk aggravating a soft-tissue injury on turf, head coach Andy Reid and the medical staff opted to hold him out.

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Earlier reports covered how the Chiefs took cautious decision to rule out Kenneth Walker for Week 10 game vs Falcons. Consequently, Kansas City must adjust its offensive game plan without its leading rusher and 1,044-yard all-purpose machine.

Emmett Johnson will have to deliver as the RB1 vs Falcons

With Walker sidelined, rookie fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson steps directly into the starting RB1 role at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Not only that, but fellow rookie backup Jaydn Ott enters Sunday listed as questionable with a hamstring issue, placing an even heavier workload on Johnson’s shoulders.

Johnson has shown he is a legitimate dual-threat playmaking across limited touches this season, tallying 111 rushing yards, 237 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns. Facing a vulnerable Atlanta run defense gives Johnson a prime opportunity to help out Patrick Mahomes.

See also

When can Tyreek Hill play again? Injured WR still a free agent amid Chiefs rumors

Walker should be back for Week 11 vs Cardinals

Fortunately for Kansas City, Walker’s groin ailment is considered minor and is not expected to linger beyond Week 10. Resting him in vs Atlanta provides a full 10-day recovery window before the Chiefs return to action.

Barring any unexpected setbacks during next week’s practices, Walker is on track to reclaim his starting spot in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. Protecting their premier offensive weapon now ensures he remains healthy for the crucial second-half AFC playoff push.

Key takeaways

  • Kenneth Walker III is officially sidelined for Kansas City’s Week 10 matchup against Atlanta.
  • Rookie Emmett Johnson steps into the starting RB1 role for the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Kenneth Walker III is on track to return in Week 11 against Arizona.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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