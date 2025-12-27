The Houston Texans are probably the hottest team in the NFL, with seven consecutive victories. Thanks to one of the best defenses in the NFL and the return of C.J. Stroud, they could be a very serious threat in the playoffs.

The Texans have a 10-5 record and are just one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the race for the AFC South. Because of this, the battle for the divisional title will be exciting until the final week.

However, a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers could complicate the Texans’ path to the Super Bowl. Find out what happens if they lose on the road against Justin Herbert in a matchup with major implications for the entire conference.

Are the Texans out of the playoffs with a loss against Chargers?

No. The Houston Texans would not be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss against the Chargers. They could clinch a playoff spot with a win in Week 18 over the Colts or if the Jaguars beat Indianapolis in Week 17.

How can the Texans win the AFC South?

The Texans can win the AFC South if they earn victories in their games against the Chargers and the Colts, and if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose one of their two remaining games against Indianapolis or Tennessee. With a better divisional record, Houston would be crowned AFC South champions.

What happens if Houston Texans lose today against Chargers in NFL Week 17?

If the Houston Texans lose today against the Los Angeles Chargers, they would fall to a 10-6 record, and that could put in jeopardy their path to the playoffs. In this scenario, if the Colts win out, the Texans would be eliminated.