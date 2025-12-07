The Kansas City Chiefs have one last chance if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host the Houston Texans in a blockbuster game in Week 14.

After a painful loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, Andy Reid’s team was left with a 6-6 record in a very difficult situation, but certain results have suddenly put the Chiefs in a very interesting position for the 7th seed.

The Indianapolis Colts have collapsed and no longer have their starting quarterback Daniel Jones. This has opened a huge opportunity for the Chiefs to take advantage and still dream of the Super Bowl.

What happens if the Chiefs lose tonight to the Houston Texans?

If the Chiefs lose to the Texans, they would fall to a 6-7 record and be very close to being eliminated from playoff contention. However, the Colts have dropped to the 7th spot with an 8-5 record, and the Texans would reach that same number. This would still leave Kansas City two games behind, but with a potentially uphill battle due to tiebreakers. Nevertheless, still alive.

Are the Chiefs eliminated from playoffs with a loss against Texans?

No. The Chiefs would not be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss against the Texans. This would leave the fight for the final spot in the wild card race as follows: Texans in 7th place with an 8-5 record, Colts as the 8th seed with 8-5, followed by the Chiefs, Ravens, and Dolphins at 6-7.

