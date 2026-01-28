Mike McDaniel makes something clear about Justin Herbert after becoming Chargers’ new OC

Following their playoff exit at the hands of the Patriots, a period of change is on the horizon for the Los Angeles Chargers. Perhaps the most significant update for the franchise is the arrival of Mike McDaniel as the new offensive coordinator, tasked with the important mission of maximizing Justin Herbert’s talent even further.

Although the former Miami Dolphins coach interviewed with several teams—not just for coordinator roles but also for head coaching positions—McDaniel ultimately expressed great enthusiasm for the Chargers’ offer, eager to work not only with Jim Harbaugh but also with Justin Herbert.

“He was in high spirits and just excited about attacking something,” McDaniel said via NFL.com. “You lose in the playoffs in the first round, it’s a lot of work that you feel kind of like you have an empty stomach. So that hunger, I could hear in his voice. He was excited to start a new chapter, and to really tackle the process of the offseason to be our best versions of ourselves come next fall.

“So it was enthusiastic. I was in a room talking with a really loud, inside voice out of passion, and I think he recognized that we were both geeked for the future and the possibilities that it brings.”

Mike McDaniel has been the Miami Dolphins head coach since 2022.

McDaniel’s experience as a West Coast OC

Mike McDaniel was the tactical engine behind the 49ers’ dominant ground game before taking over as Offensive Coordinator in 2021. During his five-year tenure in San Francisco, he transformed a revolving door of running backs into a top-tier unit, helping the team rank 7th in total offense and reach the NFC Championship in his final season.

Known for weaponizing Deebo Samuel in the ‘wide-back’ role, McDaniel’s creative play-design and run-game expertise became the blueprint for the 49ers’ offensive identity.

Maximizing Herbert’s stats

Despite a solid individual campaign in 2025, Justin Herbert and the Chargers are looking for a spark to elevate their offensive ceiling. Herbert finished the season with 3,727 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, posting a 60.7 QBR (94.1 passer rating) while navigating a run-heavy scheme.

With the high-profile arrival of Mike McDaniel as the new Offensive Coordinator, the goal is to modernize the playbook and maximize Herbert’s elite arm talent. McDaniel, known for his creative play-design and success in Miami and San Francisco, is expected to refine Herbert’s efficiency and turn those numbers into a more explosive, top-tier offense for the 2026 season.

