Patrick Mahomes knee injury update: What happened to Chiefs’ quarterback in game against Chargers?

Patrick Mahomes had to leave the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering a left knee injury with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Throughout the year, Mahomes battled knee issues, but in trying to save his team’s season, he pushed himself week after week, and the consequences finally caught up with him.

The Chiefs are officially eliminated, so with no chance to compete for the Super Bowl, the most logical move is to let Mahomes recover while awaiting the medical diagnosis of the injury. It could be a very serious situation.

Who is Chiefs’ backup quarterback?

Gardner Minshew is the backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. He took over on the final drive of the game against the Chargers, but an interception sealed the loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

Is Patrick Mahomes out for rest of the season with Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes would be out for the rest of the season with the Kansas City Chiefs, considering that the injury he suffered to his left knee would reportedly require at least three weeks to recover.

The big question is, depending on the medical diagnosis, whether the type of injury could sideline him for several months, jeopardizing his availability for next season with the Chiefs.