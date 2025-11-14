Trending topics:
NFL News: Texans confirm if C.J. Stroud will play against Titans after star quarterback entered concussion protocol

DeMeco Ryans has confirmed C.J. Stroud's status for the Week 11 game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

C.J. Stroud quarterback of the Houston Texans
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesC.J. Stroud quarterback of the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans pulled off an epic victory without C.J. Stroud, coming back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. When all seemed lost, the furious comeback allowed them to reach a 4-5 record, keeping their playoff wildcard hopes alive.

At the moment, leading the AFC South seems very difficult, as the Colts have a comfortable lead with 8-2. However, in a very important detail, DeMeco Ryans’ team still has to face Indianapolis twice, so anything is possible.

Although Davis Mills had a solid performance against the Jaguars, throwing for 292 yards and two touchdown passes, the reality is that any hope of reaching the Super Bowl for the Texans depends on C.J. Stroud’s health. There is already news regarding this.

Will C.J. Stroud play for Texans against Titans in Week 11?

No. C.J. Stroud will not play for the Houston Texans against the Tennessee Titans, as he remains in the concussion protocol. The information was confirmed by head coach DeMeco Ryans. This is the second game Stroud will miss following the hit he took in Week 9 during the matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Who is Texans’ starting quarterback?

Davis Mills will be the Texans’ starting quarterback in the visit to the Titans in Nashville. Despite Stroud’s absence, facing one of the worst teams in the league could give Ryans a chance to secure a road victory without his star player.

The big problem for Houston is that after the game against Tennessee, they have a short week, as they will play next Thursday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. After that, in Week 13, the schedule places the first key matchup with the Colts. Stroud’s presence will be vital for that tough stretch.

