Expectations are soaring for the Los Angeles Chargers as they enter the upcoming season under the leadership of Mike McDaniel. The team is actively seeking the industry’s best talent to bolster their coaching staff. According to a report by CBS Sports, they may have already found their man.

As reported by CBS‘ Matt Zenitz, the Chargers are on the verge of hiring an offensive assistant from the Miami Dolphins for the coming season. “It’s considered a strong possibility the Chargers hire Dolphins offensive assistant Max McCaffrey, potentially as running backs coach,” Zenitz wrote on his X account.

With McDaniel at the helm, the Chargers are optimistic about their future, and the potential addition of McCaffrey could significantly enhance their aspirations. McDaniel and McCaffrey previously worked together in Miami, where their collaboration held promise despite not achieving standout results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on his time with the Dolphins, McDaniel discussed the challenges he faced after Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. Now with the Chargers, he is eager to demonstrate why he is considered one of the NFL’s premier coaches.

Mike McDaniel former head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

McCaffrey’s NFL background

After retiring as a player, McCaffrey began his coaching career at the University of Northern Colorado as a wide receivers coach in 2020. A year later, he was promoted to offensive coordinator, and in 2023, he joined the Dolphins as an offensive assistant.

Advertisement

see also Mike McDaniel makes something clear about Justin Herbert after becoming Chargers’ new OC

Having held multiple roles within coaching staffs, McCaffrey could be a valuable addition for the Chargers, a team that failed to reach its potential during the regular season. Their loss to the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round—one of the eventual Super Bowl LX contenders—highlighted the need for strategic reinforcement.

Advertisement

As one of the three McCaffrey brothers, Max’s potential move to the Chargers is generating buzz. His arrival could play a crucial role in building a formidable coaching staff as the team gears up to compete in a season that will crown a new defending champion.

SurveyWill McCaffrey join the Chargers for the next season? Will McCaffrey join the Chargers for the next season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement