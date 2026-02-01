Chargers’ Mike McDaniel reveals the complications he faced with the Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins did not end their partnership on a high note, as the NFL franchise closed another disappointing chapter. On Tuesday, McDaniel was officially introduced as the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, marking a fresh start after his tenure in Miami came to an end earlier this month.

The Dolphins fired McDaniel after four seasons as head coach, a stretch that included early promise but inconsistent results. He now joins the Chargers’ coaching staff under head coach Jim Harbaugh, taking on a new role as he looks to rebuild his reputation in a familiar offensive-minded position.

During his introductory press conference, McDaniel addressed how Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion significantly impacted the Dolphins’ offensive production in 2024. The quarterback missed a substantial portion of the season due to injury and struggled to return to peak form during the 2025 NFL campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Football is a humbling game, regardless of how good you are as a coach,” McDaniel said. “We dealt with injury issues with Tua the previous year, and it really brought into focus how critical the quarterback position is to your overall effectiveness, both as a coach and as a team.”

QB Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins (NFL 2025)

Advertisement

McDaniel explained that balancing responsibilities as a head coach while also calling plays narrowed his perspective. He noted that the challenges forced him to reevaluate his approach and ultimately sharpened his focus on offensive execution, something he believes will benefit him in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

How the situation was handled in Miami between Tua and McDaniel

see also NFL legend Tom Brady gets real about his first impressions of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes the first time they met

Without Tagovailoa, Miami went 1–3, then dropped his first two games after his return by a combined four points. The Dolphins later found momentum, winning five of their next seven games, before Tagovailoa was sidelined again for the final two contests, one win and one loss, due to a hip injury.

Advertisement

McDaniel eventually benched Tagovailoa during the final three games of the 2025 season after the Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention. Miami, which reached the wild-card round in each of McDaniel’s first two seasons, finished second in the AFC East at 8–9 in 2024 and slipped to third place in 2025 with a 7–10 record, a downturn that ultimately sealed his dismissal.