The Arizona Cardinals are, once again, in a rebuilding process. After a very disappointing 2022 season, with a 4-13 record, the franchise decided to fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the future of players such as DeAndre Hopkins suddenly became a hot topic in the NFL.

So far, Kyler Murray hasn’t been the superstar quarterback Arizona expected. In four years as the starter, the Cardinals have a 25-31-1 record and no wins in the postseason.

Now, Jonathan Gannon is the new coach in town after a successful stint as defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. One of his first big decisions was the future of DeAndre Hopkins. It has finally arrived.

DeAndre Hopkins has been released by the Arizona Cardinals

During the last months, there were a lot of talks surrounding a possible trade for DeAndre Hopkins. However, all those rumors never came true and the wide receiver started to get impatient.

There was no market for him and, as a consequence, the Arizona Cardinals realized they wouldn’t get anything for the star player. So, in order to create salary cap space, Hopkins is officially out.

If this indeed a new process with Gannon, the move was inevitable. In 2023, the Arizona Cardinals will clear more than $7 million in cap space and also save almost $20 million in cash. Though there will be a $22.6 million hit, DeAndre Hopkins will be off the books by 2024.