DeAndre Hopkins’ trade rumors are not over. The wide receiver recently announced the team that would acquire his services this year, but apparently, he wants to play with a new quarterback, completely forgetting about the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray.

It seems like the trade market has not closed yet for DeAndre Hopkins. According to reports, the veteran wide receiver is no longer comfortable at Arizona, and the team is thinking to let him go to another squad for the 2023 NFL season.

The Cardinals have to decide what they’ll do with Hopkins as he still has a contract with them. The former Texan has not lived up to the expectations, so Arizona has to decide if the wide receiver should get another chance or move on from him for the upcoming campaign.

DeAndre Hopkins forgets about Kyler Murray and reveals his favorite quarterback

In 2020, the Cardinals decided to give Kyler Murray a new top weapon by trading with the Houston Texans for DeAndre Hopkins. Three years later, the NFC West team is seriously considering if they should continue with the wide receiver for the 2023 campaign.

Hopkins’ stats at Arizona have not been the best. Once the 2022 season ended, reports about his possible exit started to spread out. He has been under the spotlight since then, recognizing that there are other possible landing spots that are very attractive for him.

Now, Hopkins has once again thrown the Arizona Cardinals under the bus. Speaking to the ‘I am athlete’ podcast, the 30-year-old receiver named the quarterbacks he’d love to have throwing him the ball, and the first one was not Kyler Murray.

“One of my favorite quarterbacks I’ve been watching since he came to the league is Josh Allen,” Hopkins said. “He reminds me of old-school, but new-school, Andrew Luck.”

Hopkins rounded out his top-five quarterbacks with Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert. He did mention Kyler Murray, but as the Cardinals player is injured, DeAndre doesn’t know if he will be ready for the 2023 season.