The Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts are going to face each other for Week 16 of the 2021-22 NFL season. Both teams are in a tight contest for a place in the Playoffs. Here, check out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, predictions and odds. You can watch this game live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial).

The Arizona Cardinals are coming to this match after losing against the Detroit Lions 12-30, their second loss in a row. The Cardinals have lost four out of seven after starting the 2021 season at 7-0. However, they still stand in a good position for the Playoffs, with 10-4-0 in the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Colts are in the fifth spot of the Playoffs Standings with 8-6-0, still in the Wild Card option. However, the Colts are coming to this match in good form after winning against the Texans 31-0, before Bye in Week 14, and the Patriots in Week 13.

Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 25, 2021

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: University of Phoenix Stadium (State Farm)

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount+

Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts: Storylines

In the all-time series, the Cardinals have the lead 9-8-0. Arizona have won their past two meetings. Arizona won 16-13 in overtime at Indianapolis in 2017 and rolled to a 40-11 rout at home in 2013.

How to watch or live stream Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts in the US

The game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming) and Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: NFL Network.

Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers have already revealed their predictions and they believe this will be a tight victory for the Arizona Cardinals. The home side is favored with 1.5 points, while the game total is set at 48.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Cardinals -1.5 points Game total o/u 48.5

*Odds by FanDuel