Art Rooney II, president and owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is a man whose life is intertwined with the history of football, as he is the grandson of the founder of the popular Pennsylvania team.

He is the grandson of Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr. and has dedicated his life to the sport and community service. His family has maintained a constant presence in the NFL for over 90 years, with him at the helm since 2003.

His legacy and success have solidified the Steelers as one of the most successful and valuable franchises in the league, boasting a large fan base and generating substantial profits, which has only increased his net worth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Art Rooney II’s net worth?

Art Rooney II, president and owner of the Steelers, is an iconic figure in the NFL. Thanks to his success and legacy, he has amassed a vast fortune, with a net worth of $1.2 billion as of 2025, as Sportskeeda reported.

Pittsburgh Steelers president and co-owner Art Rooney II walks the sidelines before the game against the St. Louis Rams at Heinz Field on December 24, 2011. (Source: Karl Walter/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His journey in football has not been his only significant professional achievement; he also completed his studies at the University of Pittsburgh and the Duquesne University School of Law, becoming a lawyer.

Advertisement

He joined the Steelers organization in 1989. He held various roles, including vice president and legal advisor, before assuming the presidency in 2003. Under his leadership, the team has secured two Super Bowl victories (2005 and XLIII).

Advertisement

His wealth primarily comes from the success of the team’s franchise, which was valued at $3.43 billion in 2024, according to Pro Football Network. The Rooney family has maintained a majority stake since its founding in 1933.

He isalso recognized for his commitment to the community and involvement in various organizations. In 2024, the University of Exeter awarded him an honorary doctorate in Law in recognition of his achievements in sports and business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Art Rooney II’s investments

Art Rooney II’s investments, both in the Pittsburgh Steelers and in various community initiatives, have been essential in consolidating his fortune and legacy in the world of sports and business, as Forbes reported.

Owner Art Rooney II of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks on to the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2022. (Source: Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In 2009, he and his father, Dan Rooney, acquired additional stakes in the Steelers, bringing in investors such as film producer Thomas Tull and James Haslam III, president of the Pilot fuel station operator.

Advertisement

This expansion of ownership allowed the Rooney family to maintain majority control of the team while complying with NFL ownership regulations, as confirmed by the league’s official website.

Advertisement

In February 2024, he and Tull acquired a combined 4.8% stake in the Steelers, previously owned by entrepreneurs Josh Harris and David Blitzer. This transaction valued the team at approximately $4 billion.

He also has shown a commitment to the community with his philanthropy. He has funded research on brain injuries in sports through the Chuck Noll Foundation and established the Art Rooney II Foundation to support various charitable causes.

Advertisement