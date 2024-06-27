Earlier this year, Austin Ekeler made the decision to leave the Los Angeles Chargers, and now he has finally the real reason behind this shocking move.

During this offseason, Austin Ekeler decided to leave the Los Angeles Chargers and sign with the Washington Commanders. Despite what everyone might think, he didn’t depart because of money, as he has now revealed the real reason behind this move.

For many football fans, especially those who play Fantasy, Austin Ekeler is definitely one of the best running backs in the NFL. He is also a big threat as a pass catcher, which is why he is aware of the significant value he brings to any team.

In the 2024 NFL season, Ekeler will play for a new team. He decided to accept the offer from the Commanders, ending his 7-year relationship with the Chargers after a successful tenure with the AFC West club.

Austin Ekeler Opens Up on Why He Decided to Leave the Chargers

For the past seven years, Austin Ekeler was the best offensive player for the Chargers. The running back was a menace both on the ground and through the air, which is why he secured the starting role for so many seasons.

Even though Ekeler excelled as the primary weapon of this offense, it seems he didn’t enjoy it at all. The new Commanders player was not comfortable with the workload given, which is why he sought a trade so desperately.

According to the 29-year-old, it was unsustainable for his career to carry the ball 300 times a year. Despite his contract issues, Ekeler wanted to receive some help in the backfield to avoid any more injuries in his career.

“You’re going to get the best version of myself always, no matter what,” Ekeler said, via NFL Media. “There’s been this controversy out there, like, ‘Oh Austin said he doesn’t want 300 carries, cause that’s what the Chargers said.’ I’ve never had that many carries ever. So, I don’t know why everybody’s in an uproar.“

Ekeler clarified that it is not that he doesn’t want to be the primary running back, but the workload was too intense for him, and it seemed like all the responsibility of the offense relied on him.

“It’s not that I don’t want to touch the ball. It’s the way that I’ve had the most production is when I’m able to split between catching and running the ball,” Ekeler said. “That is when I’ve been the most productive, down in the red zone, right out in the field, when I can have both those type of environments.”

What is Austin Ekeler’s contract with the Commanders?

Austin Ekeler was not able to secure a contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers this year, which is why the AFC West club parted ways with him this offseason.

The Commanders needed a running back, and Ekeler saw a great opportunity to continue his career in the NFC East. The player signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with Washington this offseason.