Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers just mande one of the most intriguing moves in free agency.

The Los Angeles Chargers have never won the Super Bowl and, after many years of failure with Brandon Staley, Jim Harbaugh arrives from college football as the possible answer to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, it’s not going to be an easy task. The problems with the salary cap meant a lot of stars had to be gone. For example, wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.

Of course, the biggest reason to believe in a promising future is Justin Herbert, one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. If the Chargers surround him with the right talent, anything is possible.

Right now, the 2024 Draft will be the path in this new rebuilding process but, just a few days before that event, Harbaugh just made a huge move to sign a great running back.

Chargers sign JK Dobbins

JK Dobbins will sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers after playing four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The running back was a second-round pick in the 2020 Draft, but injuries were the key factor to not fulfill his potential.

Now, Dobbins get a shot at redemption as the Chargers needed desperately a replacement for Austin Ekeler who is gone after signing with the Washington Commanders.

In 2023, JK Dobbins’ season ended abruptly in Week 1 against the Houston Texans with a torn Achilles. Even in this scenario, Harbaugh believes that, if healthy, Dobbins might become a star in the NFL.