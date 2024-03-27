Jim Harbaugh is ready for a new opportunity in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. After winning the national championship for Michigan in college football, the head coach will attempt to conquer a Super Bowl with a franchise quarterback like Justin Herbert.

A few years ago, Harbaugh came close to seizing glory with the San Francisco 49ers but lost the title game in a thriller against his brother John and the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, the challenge will be enormous in the AFC West considering that the clear favorites are the reigning champions, Kansas City Chiefs, with a stellar roster that includes Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.

Who is the best quarterback available in the 2024 NFL Draft?

According to Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy is the best quarterback available in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft over names like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or Michael Penix Jr.

“I’ve said it before. I think he is the best quarterback in the draft (J.J. McCarthy). That’s just what I think. It’s my opinion. Of all the quarterbacks that are in the draft, there are great quarterbacks in the Draft, but I think he plays quarterback the best of any quarterback in the Draft.”

Of course, there’s a big connection between Harbaugh and McCarthy as they worked together in that extraordinary championship run with the Michigan Wolverines. That’s why the head coach also praised his Pro Day.

“I’ve been to a lot of Pro Day workouts and watched quarterbacks throw. That was the best I’ve ever seen a quarterback do at a Pro Day. I mean, not only was feet great and the individual drills, but then he started throwing and it was like every throw was right there. I thought our receivers did a great job, too. They all had a great day, but that was the best throwing day I’ve ever seen, and then to hear coaches and GMs come up to me and say, ‘Hey, great job with J.J.'”