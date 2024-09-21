Trending topics:
NFL

Bad news for the Browns and HC Kevin Stefanski as an update on Myles Garrett's injury is revealed

In the lead-up to Week 3 of the NFL, a new report on Myles Garrett's injury brings bad news for Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the team.

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesMyles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Matías Persuh

The Cleveland Browns‘ season start shows a record of 1-1, thanks in part to the stellar performance of their star Myles Garrett. However, after the game against the Jaguars, it was revealed that the DE admitted to a foot injury, and it has recently been determined to be more serious than initially expected. Head coach Kevin Stefanski now faces a significant challenge in light of this situation.

In the lead-up to the matchup where the Browns will host the struggling New York Giants, Garrett spoke with the media and revealed that the injury in his foot actually affects both feet. Nevertheless, he stated that he feels ‘good enough to go out there and make a difference.’

“We talk about [surgery after the season] but that’s something that we’ll talk about further down the line,” Garrett said [h/t ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi]. “The issue itself is something that I’ll probably have to deal with for however long I end up playing. So it’s about managing that and playing through it.

Advertisement

The Browns have not detailed Garrett’s injury in their injury report. The team lists him as a limited participant in practice but hasn’t assigned a game status, unlike players such as offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and tight end David Njoku, who are marked as questionable and out, respectively.

Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

New York Giants: The next challenge for the Browns

Led by Deshaun Watson, the Browns kicked off their NFL journey with a decisive home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. This rough start to the season for Stefanski and his team could have implications for what lies ahead.

NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa\&#039;s replacement sends clear message to Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

see also

NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa"s replacement sends clear message to Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

However, in Week 2, with a different level of play showcased not only by their quarterback but also by Myles Garrett, the Browns showed no mercy against the Jacksonville Jaguars, securing a victory to even their record at 1-1.

Advertisement

Garrett pressured Trevor Lawrence, forcing him to move in the pocket and directly into the path of Alex Wright, who tackled Lawrence in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.

This weekend, FirstEnergy Stadium will witness the matchup between the home team and the struggling New York Giants, who will be doing everything possible to secure their first victory of the season.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 6
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 6

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin loses another key weapon amid Russell Wilson, Justin Fields spot dispute
NFL

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin loses another key weapon amid Russell Wilson, Justin Fields spot dispute

MLB News: Mets' Francisco Lindor is really worried about returning to the field quickly
MLB

MLB News: Mets' Francisco Lindor is really worried about returning to the field quickly

NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce loses key player for the rest of the season
NFL

NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce loses key player for the rest of the season

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo