The Tampa Bay Buccaneersfinally paid their guy. Star WR Mike Evans will stay in Florida for at least an extra couple of seasons, as he just agreed to sign a two-year deal worth $52 million, with $35 million fully guaranteed.

Needless to say, that’s a very lucrative contract for a 31-year-old player, and it speaks volumes of his importance and impact on the team. Now, they need to make sure to get someone to throw him the football.

Baker Mayfield revived his NFL career in Tampa Bay, and he’s still their No. 1 target. However, a report by Diana Russini of CBS Sports reveals that it might not be that easy.

Baker Mayfield Won’t Give Bucs A Hometown Discount

The Bucs already spent big bucks on Evans, and they also need to figure something out with Antoine Winfield Jr. On top of that, Mayfield won’t give them any sort of discount:

“What’s next for Tampa? Trying to sign Baker Mayfield. The Bucs have started negotiations to keep him and making every effort to get it done. Sources have shared the QB will not take a hometown discount to stay. Meanwhile teams like Atlanta and Minnesota are watching,“ Russini tweeted.

The Bucs Want Mayfield

The Bucs are likely to use their franchise tag on Winfield Jr., but they could also use it on Mayfield. Recently, HC Todd Bowles made it loud and clear that they absolutely want the former No. 1 pick on the team:

“It’s an extremely high priority, obviously,” Bowles said. “We love Baker. Baker had a heck of a year. He fit right in with us all the way around. The chemistry was outstanding with him and all the receivers and the offense as a whole, so we hope to build on that. I understand the business side of it. Like I said, we like Bake and we hope things get worked out.”

Mayfield is coming off the best year of his career, and they’re shaping their offense around him. Even so, they will need to write some big checks if they want to make sure to keep him.