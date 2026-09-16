Drake Maye shows self-criticism after Patriots’ loss, warns his rivals about what’s to come

The New England Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 1 opener, but Drake Maye believes there is still room for improvement.

The New England Patriots opened the 2026 NFL season with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a result that many saw coming, while others perhaps did not. Drake Maye, who took responsibility for his performance, believes there were some bright spots for his team at Lumen Field and promised to improve his own game to help his team on what lies ahead.

“I think there [were] plays out there to be made,” Maye said on WEEI. “I think we had plays in the run game, plays in the passing game, where we had opportunities to make big plays. And in this league, we feel last week, the way we approached it, was a good plan.

“We were ahead on the score, and then … [in] the fourth quarter, still had a chance to win the game and send it to overtime at the worst. I’ve got to be better, and I will be better going forward.”

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The NFL offers a quick chance to bounce back, and that’s something Maye is well aware of: “We’re on to Pittsburgh. We’ve got another week, another chance in this league, and that’s dealing with the ups and downs in this league. That’s part of it — playing the National Football League.”

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Leonard Williams #99 of the Seattle Seahawks.

Areas for improvement for Maye

Drake Maye clearly demonstrated his ceiling during the 10-13 loss in Seattle, completing 23 of 33 passes (69.7%) for 178 yards and a touchdown, while adding 47 rushing yards on 7 carries. However, the performance underscored critical areas requiring immediate refinement.

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After an efficient opening three quarters, his execution faltered in the fourth, where he took 3 sacks and threw 3 interceptions that severely dragged his passer rating down to 54.9. Moving forward, his main focus must be improving decision-making under heavy pressure, avoiding forced throws late in games, and accelerating his pre- and post-snap reads to navigate tight pockets faster.

While his arm talent and dual-threat mobility are unquestionable, sharpening his situational awareness and ball security will be essential to converting late-game potential into victories.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots points against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Time to bounce back in New England

Maye wants to elevate his game and improve on his performance. The problem is that his next opponent has one of the AFC’s most formidable defenses, so getting the job done at Gillette Stadium will be far from easy. These are the Patriots’ upcoming games as they look to turn their season around.

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, September 20

at Jacksonville Jaguars, September 27

at Buffalo Bills, October 4

vs Las Vegas Raiders, October 11