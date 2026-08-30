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Bucs cut Jake Browning, NY Jets could see him as potential fit to be on the roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opted to cut Jake Browning from their roster, and the New York Jets could see him as an experienced veteran to have on the roster.

Jake Browning #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© Mike Carlson/Getty ImagesJake Browning #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided not to keep Jake Browning as their backup QB. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t find a future elsewhere in the NFL, and according to new reports, the New York Jets could be tempted to have him on the roster.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets are considering a dive into the backup QB market. Along the names given by Cimini, Jake Browning is one of the top names to monitor.

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The advantage Browning has over the rest of the list is that he will be free. Many of the other QBs included on the shortlist already have a team, which means a trade would need to happen. Even if it’s a cheap trade, in Browning’s case it would be a free transaction.

Browning still has some alarming things

Browning was the clear cut favorite to win the backup role on the Buccaneers. He lost the spot to an undrafted free agent in Jalon Johnson. Also, the last we saw of Browning in the NFL wasn’t very good.

Sure, this is a backup role he’d be getting, but his numbers are not impressive. If the Jets pull the trigger on Browning, they’ll be getting a quarterback that had a 0-3 record, for a 64.8% completion, 771 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2025.

See also

NY Jets reportedly could sign Mike Tomlin and Lamar Jackson

Jets updated QB depth chart

Given that Browning is still not on the Jets, the fact is that the team would also have to move some names on their depth chart. As of now, these are the Jets quarterbacks:

  • Geno Smith
  • Cade Klubnik
  • Brady Cook
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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