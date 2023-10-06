The Chicago Bears were riding a 14-game losing streak — the longest in franchise history — when they visited the Washington Commanders. They hadn’t won in almost one calendar year, dating back to the 2022 NFL season.

The table was set for a big upset. Bears legend Dick Butkus passed away shortly after kickoff, and there had to be some extra motivation to honor one of the greatest players — and figures — in the history of the organization.

The defense did a solid job of honoring the late linebacker, but Justin Fields and D.J. Moore were the difference-makers in this much-needed and very emotional win. In fact, the young QB made history.

Justin Fields Joins Elite Club With Stat Line Vs. Commanders

According to StatMuse on X, Justin Fields became just the ninth quarterback to log at least 282 passing yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and 52 rushing yards in a single game.

The Chicago Bears were desperately craving a win, not just for their record but for team morale. The situation with Chase Claypool and all the chatter about the coaches and the future of the organization has doomed this season.

They’re still likely to get the first-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, meaning Fields’ days with the franchise could come to an end soon. Should that be the case, plenty of teams should be lining up to get him already.