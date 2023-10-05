NFL: What is really happening with the Bears and WR Chase Claypool?

Prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season, Chase Claypool was expected to be Justin Fields‘ best partner. However, it seems like his days as a player of the Chicago Bears could be over soon.

The Bears are in the midst of a major overhaul. The NFC North team has struggled to compete for quite some time, prompting the front office to diligently focus on constructing a competitive roster.

At the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, the Bears made a move to bolster their wide receiver corps and provide support for Justin Fields. They brought in Chase Claypool, who was expected to play a pivotal role alongside the quarterback. However, his time in Chicago appears to be coming to an end.

Chase Claypool’s relationship with the Bears is coming to an end

Last year, the Bears made a decision to acquire a promising wide receiver to enhance Justin Fields’ offense. When the Steelers made Chase Claypool available for trade offers, Chicago didn’t hesitate to pursue the former Notre Dame player.

The Bears traded a 2023 2nd-round pick to acquire Claypool. While some fans considered it a steal by Chicago, it appears that it was actually Pittsburgh who made the better deal.

Claypool has played only 10 games with the NFC North team and is on the verge of being released. The Bears ruled him out for their Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos and have done so again for their next matchup against the Washington Commanders.

According to some NFL executives, Claypool’s lack of commitment to the team has caused problems, including issues with teammates. The Bears are concerned that this may create tension in the locker room.

Even though the Bears want to trade him, it doesn’t seem like they will. They are asking for a 5th or 6th-round pick in return, but if there are no teams interested, Chicago will probably release him soon.

Could Chase Claypool return to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Chase Claypool could return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it is highly unlikely that they will re-sign him, despite their need for a new wideout.