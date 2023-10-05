Dick Butkus passed away: What happened to the legendary linebacker of the Bears?

Dick Butkus, the legendary linebacker of the Chicago Bears, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy that forever etches his name in NFL history. The news of his passing has left football fans mourning the loss of one of the most ferocious and iconic players of the franchise.

Butkus’s impact on the NFL is immeasurable. He played for the Bears from 1965 to 1973, becoming the face of a fearsome Chicago defense known for bone-crushing hits and unmatched intensity. He was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Beyond his on-field prowess, Butkus’s name became synonymous with linebacker excellence. His style of play epitomized toughness and tenacity, setting a standard for generations of linebackers to come. His legacy will continue to inspire young athletes to pursue their dreams on the gridiron.

NFL world collectively mourns the loss of a true football icon. Butkus unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit defined his career and made him a legend of the game.

Unfortunately, the NFL and the Bears announced that Dick Butkus passed away at age of 80. The family revealed through a statement that he died “peacefully in his sleep” at his home in Malibu, California overnight.

According to TMZ, the paramedics previously responded to a call for a medical emergency at his house. Butkus was later pronounced dead at the scene.

When was Dick Butkus drafted?

Dick Butkus was drafted with the 3rd overall pick in the 1965 NFL Draft. In the AFL Draft, he was selected with the 9th overall pick.