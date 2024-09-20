Caleb Williams, starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears, has suffered the loss of a key player of his offense for the Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 2024 NFL season started with some ups and downs for the Chicago Bears. Now, for their Week 3 game, Caleb Williams‘ offense has suffered a crucial loss ahead of their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Last year, the Bears made a bold move during the offseason. Chicago traded their 1st overall pick in exchange for four selections and DJ Moore, a decision that was considered risky by many at the time.

Nevertheless, this decision paid off very well for the Bears. They secured the 1st overall selection this year after the Panthers’ dismal 2022 campaign. With that pick, Chicago selected QB Caleb Williams, one of the top college prospects in recent years.

Crucial player in Caleb Williams’ offense will miss the game vs. the Colts

Expectations are sky-high for the Bears this year. The NFC North team has acquired several top players over the past two years, with Caleb Williams arguably being the most exciting recent addition.

Last year, Chicago traded away their 1st overall pick despite the chance to draft a top-tier player. The team knew Caleb Williams would be available this year, which is why they preferred to wait for the former USC Trojans star.

The Bears understand that Williams can’t carry the team on his own, which is why they’ve signed key players in recent years. Unfortunately, one of those key players will be sidelined again due to a lingering injury.

Keenan Allen joined the Bears earlier this year after being traded from the Los Angeles Chargers for a fourth-round pick. However, he hasn’t played as much as the team had hoped.

Before Week 2, Allen was ruled out of the game against the Texans due to a heel injury. Now, the Bears have announced that he will also miss the Week 3 matchup against the Colts.

Who are the wide receivers for the Bears?

Fortunately for Caleb Williams, the Bears have assembled a strong group of wide receivers for him to utilize. Despite Keenan Allen’s absence, the quarterback will still have talented wideouts available to face the Colts.

DJ Moore is currently Chicago’s WR1, and with Keenan Allen out, Rome Odunze will step up as WR2. The rookie is also recovering from an injury, having dealt with a knee issue last week.

