Ben Johnson, the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, has left an indelible mark on the National Football League with his rising career and his notable impact on the offensive strategy of the Detroit Lions.

The star who has arrived to lead the team to the top has been named the seventh highest-paid coach in the league, with a contract that exceeds ten million annually. As a result, his fortune has increased significantly.

Before joining the team led by quarterback Caleb Williams, he played a crucial role as the offensive coordinator for the Lions, helping the team build one of the most impressive offenses in the league.

What is Ben Johnson’s net worth?

Although Ben Johnson’s net worth has not been confirmed, it has been reported that the initial figure of his contract is $13 million per season, which means his fortune could increase to over $10 million in a relatively short amount of time.

Newly named head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears speaks to the media during a introductory press conference at PNC Center at Halas Hall on January 22, 2025. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Pro Football Talk confirmed that this amount is $5 million more than the $8 million earned by first-year head coaches on average. This indicates that not only is he one of the most sought-after coaches, but also one of the most successful.

As confirmed by Fox Sports, this deal positions him as the seventh highest-paid head coach in the NFL, surpassing figures like John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens and Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers.

Before joining the Bears, he was the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, where he played a crucial role in revitalizing the team’s offense. His success, especially in the development of QB Jared Goff, helped elevate his profile.

His $65 million contract with the Chicago Bears represents a significant increase in his income, reflecting the trust the franchise has placed in his ability to lead the team to success. This is the beginning of a path filled with great things for him.

What is Ben Johnson’s salary?

As mentioned earlier, Ben Johnson, the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, signed a five-year contract worth $65 million, which equates to an annual salary of $13 million, according to Sports Illustrated and Marca.