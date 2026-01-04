Is Rome Odunze playing today for Bears vs Lions in 2025 NFL Week 18?

The Chicago Bears have claimed the NFC North and will look to secure the highest possible seed in their conference in Week 18. To do so, they’ll need to defeat the Detroit Lions in the Windy City, and one of the key factors will be putting as much talent on the field as possible—including standout receiver Rome Odunze.

The wide receiver has emerged as one of Caleb Williams’ primary targets throughout the season, despite missing the last four games alongside his teammates.

For this crucial matchup at Soldier Field, and despite being listed as questionable on the NFL’s official site, Odunze told the media he intends to play, but he is “following their plan.” He also added that his status is still “up in the air,” though he “felt pretty good” on the practice field Friday.

What injury is Odunze dealing with?

Rome Odunze is currently recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot, a condition he has been dealing with since late October 2025. While he initially played through the discomfort, the team eventually shut him down for the first time ahead of their Week 14 game against the Packers.

The WR attempted a comeback shortly after, but he suffered a significant setback during pre-game warm-ups prior to the Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

A reliable weapon for Caleb Williams

In the 2025 NFL season, Rome Odunze has emerged as a key cornerstone of the Chicago Bears’ passing attack and a premier target for quarterback Caleb Williams.

Throughout 12 games, the second-year receiver has recorded 44 receptions for 661 yards and 6 touchdowns, showcasing a reliable connection with his fellow 2024 first-round pick.

Odunze’s explosive playmaking ability is highlighted by his impressive 15.0 yards per catch, frequently serving as a vertical threat and a red-zone favorite for Williams.