What happens if 49ers lose tonight against Bears on MNF in 2025 NFL Week 17?

The San Francisco 49ers face the Chicago Bears in Week 17 of the NFL regular season in a matchup that could define their future and determine whether they can fully meet their objectives for the 2025 campaign.

The path for the San Francisco 49ers to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture is simple: win their final two games of the regular season. The first and most critical step comes Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium against the 11-4 Chicago Bears, a result that would keep San Francisco firmly in control of its postseason destiny.

The 49ers already clinched a playoff berth last week after Detroit lost to Pittsburgh. They currently sit one game behind Seattle and remain tied with Los Angeles in the NFC West. If the 49ers defeat the Bears and then Seattle in Week 18, they claim both the division title and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

What happens if the 49ers lose vs Bears?

If the 49ers lose to the Bears, their margin for error shrinks significantly. They could still win the division, but they would now need additional help after Seattle’s 27–10 victory over Carolina, along with a Los Angeles loss to Atlanta, before handling business in Week 18. This matchup also serves as the head-to-head tiebreaker between both teams.

From a postseason standpoint, there is no immediate panic. San Francisco already secured a playoff spot, so elimination is not a concern. Both teams enter the matchup with identical 11-4 records, and the 49ers are slight home favorites in what projects as a tightly contested game.

The 49ers’ main objective

The goal for San Francisco is clear and ambitious: securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. That position guarantees a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, a massive edge during January football at Levi’s Stadium.

The destiny remains entirely in San Francisco’s hands. Winning out eliminates the need to monitor other results around the league. The immediate challenge is Chicago, a young and talented team capable of capitalizing on mistakes and creating problems if given momentum.

What the 49ers must do to win

Brock Purdy plays his best football at the most important moment of the NFL season. Against Indianapolis, he delivers a standout performance, completing 25 of 34 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns while leading a dominant 48-27 victory.

Beyond the numbers, Purdy shows complete command of the offense. He reads defenses efficiently, makes quick decisions, and protects the football. Maintaining that level requires consistent protection up front, especially against a defense that aims to generate pressure and force turnovers.

Defensively, the priority is limiting Caleb Williams. Chicago’s quarterback is young, dynamic, and fearless, capable of extending plays and delivering explosive throws under pressure. Containing him means disciplined pass rush lanes, tight coverage, and forcing him to operate within structure rather than improvisation.