Inter Miami officially sign Brazilian teammate for Lionel Messi in 2026

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami continue to build a roster capable of competing across all 2026 competitions. To that end, the club confirmed its third signing of the current transfer window, bringing in a Brazilian defender to bolster the backline.

“Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Brazilian center-back Micael dos Santos from Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side SE Palmeiras on loan through the conclusion of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the loan,” Inter Miami stated in an official statement.

The 25-year-old defender arrives in Florida with plenty of MLS experience following a stint with the Houston Dynamo, where he also featured for their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his time in Houston, Micael made 80 appearances and scored three goals across all competitions over two seasons, helping the club lift the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and earning Club Defender of the Year honors.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Following his successful MLS run, the defender was transferred to Brazilian giants Palmeiras in what stands as the most expensive transfer in Houston Dynamo history. In Brazil, Micael made 28 appearances and recorded one assist across all competitions.

Advertisement

Inter Miami’s offseason market so far

see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly interested in signing two Atletico Madrid players

After capturing the first MLS Cup in franchise history, the front office has wasted no time in reinforcing the defending champions, as Inter Miami confirmed Facundo Mura as its first signing of 2026.

Advertisement

The Argentine defender arrives to provide depth alongside Ian Fray on the right flank following the expiration of Marcelo Weigandt’s loan, who returned to Boca Juniors.

Shortly after Mura’s announcement, Inter Miami revealed the stellar signing of Dayne St. Clair, who aspires to play in 2026 World Cup following a standout season in goal for Minnesota United. The keeper was named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, cementing his status as one of the league’s premier shot-stoppers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These likely won’t be the only moves for Inter Miami this offseason. According to reports from Bolavip Argentina, a verbal agreement is in place for Tadeo Allende to return to the Fort Lauderdale-based club. The forward is coming off a masterclass season in which he netted 24 goals in 54 appearances, being crucial in Inter Miami’s first MLS Cup title.