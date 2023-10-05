The Cincinnati Bengals need Joe Burrow to be at his best. And whether he likes it or not, that might require sitting out for a couple of games. However, he’s been reluctant to do that since the beginning of the NFL season.

Burrow suffered a calf injury during training camp, and he hasn’t been his usual self on the field. He can’t move and is — literally — playing in one leg, which obviously hurts his team.

However, the Bengals have some good news ahead of Sunday’s clash vs. the Arizona Cardinals, as Burrow isn’t on the injury report for the very first time this season.

Joe Burrow Off Injury Report Vs. Cardinals

“Burrow said Wednesday that ‘this is the best I’ve felt’ and expressed optimism at being able to do more and more as the lingering calf strain improve,” wrote Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk. “He was not on the injury report for the first time this season.”

This is a must-win game for Zac Taylor’s team. Starting the season 1-4 would pretty much put an early end to it, even if they still have two-thirds of the campaign ahead of them.

Should they lose, they should just shut down Burrow for the remainder of the year, as they need to take care of their franchise player and think about the future, not just this year.