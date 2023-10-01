After a disappointing performance in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, problems have arrived to Cincinnati. Following the Bengals‘ loss against the Tennessee Titans, Ja’Marr Chase sent a strong message to Joe Burrow during a post-game interview.

The Bengals have not had a great season start. Even though they were seen as a very strong squad in the NFC North, Cincinnati has really struggled throughout the entire campaign, and Week 4 was not different.

In their trip to Tennessee, the Bengals encountered significant challenges both offensively and defensively. However, what truly stunned everyone was their inability to score a single touchdown, resulting in an easy victory for the home team.

Message for Joe Burrow? Ja’Marr chase opens up on bad game vs. Titans

Week 4 of the 2023 season turned into a nightmare for the Bengals. Not only was their defense outmatched by the Titans’ offense, but they also failed to score a touchdown, leaving Ja’Marr Chase visibly displeased.

“Nah, I’m open,” Ja’Marr Chase said during a post-game interview when asked if his opportunities are limited. “I’m always f—ing open. Excuse my profanity. I’m sorry.”

Some fans thought that the wideout was throwing his quarterback under the bus, but then he defended Burrow over his recent struggles. “He’s just going through a little adversity. He gon’ be back good in no time (and) keep fighting,” Chase said about Joe B.

Chase concluded the game with seven receptions for 73 yards but failed to score any touchdowns. The Bengals suffered a 27-3 defeat against the Titans, leaving them at the bottom of the NFC North with a 1-3 record.

When was Ja’Marr Chase drafted?

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Ja’Marr Chase, former LSU player, with the 5th overall pick.