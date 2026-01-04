Bengals HC Zac Taylor slams NFL over Myles Garrett’s record-breaking sack on Joe Burrow

Myles Garrett became the single-season sack leader by bringing down Joe Burrow in Week 18. However, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was not pleased with how the NFL handled the moment involving the Cleveland Browns star.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Browns vs. Bengals matchup, Myles Garrett was able to take down Joe Burrow, setting the single-season sack record with his 23rd quarterback takedown. While the achievement was historic, the way officials managed the situation caught Zac Taylor by surprise.

With 5:03 remaining in the game and the Bengals trailing 17-12, Garrett recorded his record-breaking sack. Following the play, referees stopped the game for an unusual 32 seconds, a delay that Taylor said was never communicated to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zac Taylor slams NFL referees over bizarre clock stoppage after Garrett’s sack on Burrow

“I was never informed of that,“ Taylor said on referees stopping the clock after Myles Garrett secured the record. ”They didn’t say one word. We meet with them in the 90-minute meeting before the game. They never said one word about that.”

According to Taylor, officials typically inform both teams of any special circumstances that could lead to a stoppage, especially during potential record-breaking moments. In this case, he said that communication never happened.

Advertisement

Additionally, Taylor pointed out that while the referees stopped the game to allow Garrett to celebrate his milestone, the Bengals were not granted extra time to regroup and prepare for the next play. He argued that the situation lacked fairness and put his team at a disadvantage.

Advertisement

see also Kevin Stefanski delivers blunt five-word response on potential Browns exit amid Giants rumors

Are the Bengals going to fire Zac Taylor?

Following a disappointing 2025 NFL season, speculation has emerged about whether the Bengals will evaluate Zac Taylor’s future as head coach after not being able to achieve the success expected.

Advertisement

As of now, there is no clear indication that Cincinnati plans to move on from Taylor. However, depending on how the offseason unfolds, he could find himself on the hot seat heading into the 2026 campaign.