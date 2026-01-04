The 2025 NFL season has come to an end for the Cleveland Browns. With that, the AFC North club now faces a major decision regarding Kevin Stefanski, and the head coach has delivered a blunt five-word response amid rumors of a potential exit.

In Week 18, the Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to close out their 2025 campaign. After the game, Stefanski spoke to the media and, unsurprisingly, was asked about his future with the organization.

“This game’s not about me,” Stefanski said when questioned about his status. The five-word answer left plenty of uncertainty, as he did not confirm whether he will remain in Cleveland for the 2026 season.

The Browns face a tough decision

While Kevin Stefanski is widely viewed as a strong head coaching candidate around the league, the reality is that he has struggled to deliver the level of success expected in Cleveland, despite significant efforts by the front office to build a competitive roster.

A two-time NFL Head Coach of the Year, Stefanski has been given extensive resources to construct a contender. However, the results have fallen short of expectations, and the Browns may consider a fresh start with a different voice leading the team.

Stefanski signed a contract extension in 2024, but after a disappointing 2025 season, his job security is very much in question. That said, given the interest surrounding him, Cleveland could explore a scenario similar to the Sean Payton’s trade to the Broncos—choosing to deal Stefanski rather than simply letting him go.

A three-way movement

If the Browns decide to move on from Stefanski, the New York Giants are reportedly first in line to pursue him, but he is also considered as a candidate for an NFC playoff team. At the same time, Cleveland could turn its attention to another established head coach to fill the vacancy: Mike McDaniel.

According to rumors, Stefanski’s departure could prompt the Browns to make a strong push for the Miami Dolphins coach. In that scenario, Miami would be forced to search for a new head coach, although the Dolphins could also attempt to hire Stefanski themselves, potentially blocking the Giants from landing him.