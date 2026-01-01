Joe Burrow sends clear warning to Bengals after disastrous 2025 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals were quickly eliminated from 2026 playoff contention, an outcome that fell well short of expectations. This disappointing result is not what Joe Burrow envisioned, which is why he has now sent a clear warning to the front office amid growing rumors about his future with the team.

Following a frustrating 2025 NFL season, speculation began to surface that the Bengals could be willing to listen to offers for their franchise quarterback. While Burrow remains confident that his future is still in Cincinnati, he has made it clear that meaningful changes must come soon.

“We don’t want to be in the spot we are in now, so something’s got to change,” Joe Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “Whether it’s players we have continuing to improve and get better and play championship-caliber football or bringing in guys that will or whatever it may be. Obviously, something has to [change].”

Are the Bengals going to trade Joe Burrow?

Due to the lack of success in 2025, rumors have intensified about the Bengals potentially entertaining trade offers for Joe Burrow. He remains a top QB who many teams would be highly interested in.

Although Burrow wants to continue his career in Cincinnati, the final decision rests with the organization. As one of the league’s elite quarterbacks, he would command a massive return, including top draft picks and impact players, assets that could help rebuild a roster with multiple needs.

One of the Bengals’ biggest issues has been their inability to consistently protect Burrow, with the offensive line remaining a major weakness. While the offense features several star players, the defense has been among the league’s poorest units, making sustained success difficult.

Several teams would likely show strong interest in Burrow, including the Jets, Dolphins, Saints, Cardinals, and Raiders, among others. If Cincinnati decides to listen to offers this offseason, they can expect significant interest from around the league.

Joe Burrow’s contract with the Bengals

In 2023, the Bengals signed Joe Burrow to a lucrative five-year, $275 million contract extension. However, between injuries and overall team struggles, the success the franchise hoped for has yet to materialize.

Burrow is tied with Josh Allen, Jordan Love, and Trevor Lawrence as the second-highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, earning an average of $55 million per season. His contract includes $146 million fully guaranteed.

