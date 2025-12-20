Joe Burrow went through a very difficult week after he left the door open to leaving the Bengals and possibly retiring. Days after those controversial comments, the quarterback admitted that he has thought about not playing football anymore.

“I mean, you think about it, but, you think about a lot of different things in your life just like everybody does. You think about all the possibilities that could happen. I’m going to be playing for a long time. I expect to play for a long time.”

Rumors have heated up after noticing a Burrow who appears tired of his situation with the Bengals and perhaps realizing that the team is far from being a Super Bowl contender, especially due to its defense in recent years.

Will Bengals trade Joe Burrow?

The Cincinnati Bengals have no intention of trading Joe Burrow, and the noise surrounding the player has been fueled by the quarterback himself and his comments in press conferences. For example, in his most recent one, a reporter pointed out that Peyton Manning and Tom Brady left the Colts and the Patriots, respectively, and asked whether he could learn something from how their careers unfolded successfully with other franchises. “Yeah. A lot of crazy things happen every year. Crazy things can happen.”

Is Joe Burrow retiring?

Joe Burrow is not retiring. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback once again confirmed that he has no plans to leave football and expects to play for many more years at a high level in the league.

“It feels like everybody’s trying to do everything in their power to make me not play football and I feel like I’m fighting it. Fighting everybody else. I just want to play ball. That’s all I want to do.”

Is Joe Burrow leaving Bengals?

Joe Burrow was emphatic when asked if there was any world in his mind where he is not the Bengals’ quarterback next year after all the rumors that have surfaced. “I can’t see that. No.”

However, the warning sign for fans in Cincinnati came when the quarterback was asked if he had ever thought about not being the quarterback in that city during his career. “You think about a lot of things.”