The 2024 NFL season is nearing its end, with several divisional rivalries heating up in the coming weeks. This weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Steelers in a game that doesn’t exactly excite Joe Burrow.

It has been a challenging campaign for the Bengals. The AFC North club has come close to winning several games, but luck hasn’t been on their side, leaving them far from securing a playoff spot.

Joe Burrow is undoubtedly a top-tier quarterback, but staying healthy has been an issue for him recently. He suffered a wrist injury last season that still seems to affect him under certain conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Burrow gets real on facing the Steelers in cold weather

During the 2023 NFL season, Joe Burrow sustained a wrist injury to his throwing arm that prematurely ended his campaign. He underwent surgery to repair it, leading many to wonder how he would perform upon his return.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers may get key Russell Wilson teammate back vs Bengals

Fortunately, Burrow has had a strong 2024 season, proving he is fully recovered. However, one looming concern remains: he has yet to play in cold weather with his surgically repaired wrist.

Advertisement

In Week 13, the Bengals will host the Steelers, with forecasts predicting temperatures around 30°F for the game. This could directly affect Burrow’s wrist, as injuries tend to ache more in colder conditions, presenting a significant challenge for the quarterback.

Advertisement

While Burrow hasn’t had any issues with his wrist during the 11 games he’s played this season, this will be a major test. He is prepared to push himself under these circumstances.

INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 17: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 during the Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers game on November 17, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 17 Bengals at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20241117094

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t know. That’s a question that remains to be answered,” Burrow said, via Sports Illustrated. “I haven’t experienced a cold weather game with that yet. In the past when I’ve had injuries, cold weather does affect it, so we’ll find out. Maybe I’ll have a heater on the sideline or something. I haven’t really thought about that yet, but we’ll see.”

What would happen if the Bengals lose to the Steelers in Week 13?

The outlook is grim for the Bengals. With a 4-7 record, Cincinnati sits in third place in the AFC North, making a division title seem like a distant dream.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends unexpected message to Joe Burrow ahead of Steelers vs Bengals clash

If the Bengals lose to the Steelers in Week 13, their playoff hopes would take a severe hit. Their best chance is to secure a Wild Card spot, but a defeat would all but end their season.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE