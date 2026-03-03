Bengals not franchise tagging Trey Hendrickson creates exciting opportunity for Jerry Jones, Cowboys

The Cincinnati Bengals have informed Trey Hendrickson that he will not receive the franchise tag. This decision may have created an opportunity for Jerry Jones to strengthen the Dallas Cowboys’ defense.

Several major moves are unfolding across the NFL as the franchise tag deadline approaches. While some teams have already used the tag, others have made it clear which players will not receive it.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport reported that the Bengals will not place the franchise tag on Trey Hendrickson. Despite a challenging 2025 season, he remains one of the league’s most accomplished pass rushers and is expected to generate significant interest this offseason.

Are the Cowboys going to push for Trey Hendrickson?

Last year, following Micah Parsons’ trade to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys were rumored to have interest in acquiring Hendrickson. The Bengals instead signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season, but a new opportunity could now emerge for Dallas.

With Cincinnati seemingly prepared to move on, speculation about Jerry Jones revisiting his interest has intensified. Hendrickson is a proven edge rusher who could help reinforce a Dallas defense that took a noticeable step back after Parsons’ departure.

At 31 years old, however, Hendrickson struggled in 2025 and did not solidify his case for a long-term deal in Cincinnati. He appeared in just seven games and recorded four sacks — the lowest total of his career.

