Not only Prescott: Jerry Jones reveals which Cowboys player aims to become the highest-paid at his position

Although the Dallas Cowboys haven’t delivered the expected results in recent years, Jerry Jones remains confident in his players’ ability to win another Super Bowl. With Dak Prescott leading the way once again, hopes for the 2026 season continue on the same optimistic path.

The top boss of America’s Team puts his confidence in contracts. Having already made Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, he now hopes to do the same with one of his other key players: Brandon Aubrey.

“We want to make him the highest-paid player,” the experienced General Manager said via nbcsports.com. “We think he’s outstanding. Love his story, love the fact that the story is with the Cowboys.

“We feel good that what we are talking about is an appreciation of what he can do for us. That’s a way of, not trying to negotiate with anything that I might say here, but we’ve got a good offer on the table for him.”

Brandon Aubrey #17 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Aubrey’s current contract situation

Brandon Aubrey is currently a restricted free agent, and his contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys has reached a stalemate at the 2026 NFL Combine. While the Cowboys have reportedly offered him a deal worth $7.5 million per year—which would make him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history—Aubrey’s camp is seeking closer to $10 million annually.

If a long-term extension isn’t reached soon, Dallas is expected to place a second-round tender on him worth approximately $5.8 million to ensure he remains with the team for the 2026 season.

The highest-paid kicker in the NFL

As of early 2026, Harrison Butker remains the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, earning an average of $6.4 million per year with the Kansas City Chiefs. Following closely is Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles.