Joe Flacco makes something clear about his NFL future, with intriguing decision about playing with Burrow in Cincinnati

During the most recent NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals were forced to deal with the devastating injury suffered by their franchise star, Joe Burrow. The arrival of Joe Flacco to fill the void proved to pay off, and now the veteran must make a major decision regarding his future.

The former Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens has now become one of the quarterbacks entering free agency, and he faces two intriguing options: either re-sign with the Bengals to serve as the primary backup to Burrow, or pursue new horizons in search of a starting role elsewhere.

“I think if the opportunity is good enough early on, then you say, Yes, oh, you’re gonna allow me to play. You jump on it,” Flacco said to Ross Tucker. “Maybe there are some scenarios where that’s the case. … But ultimately, that is the ultimate goal, to get an opportunity to play.

“If that doesn’t present itself, then there’s a huge advantage to waiting. I mean, you’ve seen it every year, there’s going to be opportunities, in your head, can you trust that at some point there’s going to be an opportunity?

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up with Joe Flacco.

“Because it can be nerve-wracking if you want to play football right, to sit at home and wait and wait. It can also be kind of crappy to be on a team as a number two, and opportunities start coming up, and you’re already locked in with a team.”

Some potential destinations for Joe Flacco

While there is still no certainty about what Joe Flacco’s next destination will be heading into the upcoming NFL season, reports indicate that several teams have already shown interest — including a divisional rival within the AFC North.

“The Bengals have expressed interest in re-signing quarterback Joe Flacco,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said recently. “They believe he’s a valuable backup who can be a viable starting option if Joe Burrow gets injured again. But Flacco will have options, possibly as a bridge quarterback elsewhere. The Vikings considered signing Flacco last offseason. And the Steelers will have an opening if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t re-sign there. Pittsburgh liked his free agency profile last offseason, too.”

Joe Flacco #16 of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025.

Flacco’s latest NFL numbers

In 2025, Joe Flacco’s season was a tale of two Ohio cities. After starting the year with the Cleveland Browns, he was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 following Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury.

Throughout his combined 13 appearances for both teams, the veteran quarterback proved he still has plenty of gas in the tank, throwing for 2,479 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Despite recording 10 interceptions and finishing with a 41.0 QBR, his performance in relief of Burrow—highlighted by a career-high 470-yard game against Chicago—earned him the first Pro Bowl selection of his 18-year career.

