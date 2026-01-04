Bill Belichick and the New York Giants seemed like a perfect match after Brian Daboll’s departure, but when the legendary head coach issued a statement denying any interest in the job, the team’s priorities changed.

Although Belichick was on the radar, a report from Dianna Russini now lists Brian Flores as one of the strongest candidates. “Brian Flores. Did you see the clinic that defense put against the Detroit Lions at home on Christmas Day? The New York Giants were watching. It was incredible. Organizations have Brian Flores on their boards.”

The Giants are trying to become Super Bowl contenders again, and although Fernando Mendoza is a very attractive name for them at quarterback, everything points to the Raiders selecting him. That means any coach interested will have to build their project around Jaxson Dart.

Who will be next Giants’ head coach?

Brian Flores could be the next head coach of the New York Giants, but the list isn’t limited to the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator. Russini mentioned two other names with a chance of landing the job.

“You’ve got Jeff Hafley, the Packers’ defensive coordinator. You have Lou Anarumo, the Colts’ defensive coordinator. He interviewed for the job before and did very well from what I recall. I could see him having a really good shot at getting this job.”

One name that could become a dark horse in the race to be new coach of the Giants is Chris Shula. The Rams’ defensive coordinator is a very strong option not only for New York but also for other teams.

Will Bill Belichick coach in the NFL next season?

Bill Belichick has publicly said that he won’t coach in the NFL next season because his priority is to develop the project he took on with the University of North Carolina in college football. However, a very attractive offer could make him change his mind due to his interest in breaking Don Shula’s win record and the pursuit of another Super Bowl.

Who is Giants’ favorite candidate for head coach job?

Marcus Freeman was a favorite candidate for the New York Giants, according to Dianna Russini’s report. However, the young coach has already confirmed on social media that he will not leave Notre Dame. “2026. Run it back. Go Irish.”