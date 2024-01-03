Bill Belichick is having his worst season as head coach of the Patriots with a 4-12 record. After the retirement of Tom Brady, nothing has been the same for the franchise.

During 2023, Mac Jones was supposed to prove he was the quarterback of the future. However, his performances were a disaster and Bailey Zappe ended up taking the job.

As a result, many rumors suggest that Bill Belichick could be fired in the next weeks. However, the NFL legend has been very cautious during his press conferences regarding the subject until a recent interview with the ‘The Greg Hill Show’.

This was his hilarious answer when asked about what the future holds for him. “You know if I was going to do anything, I’d put it out there on, you know, Twitter and my Face so everybody can see it. But I don’t do that, then I’ll just keep it private.”

Bill Belichick talks about his future with the Patriots

In a more serious tone, Bill Belichick delved into the topic and said that despite all the rumors, he is not going to change his approach leading up to what could be his last game as the head coach of the Patriots.

“Whatever success I have had, I’ve tried to go about my job the same way every week. Win, lose, you know. Good years, bad years, whatever they are. Each week, get ready to go for that week. Do the best you can to help your team win and after that game move on to the next one.”

Will Bill Belichick leave the Patriots?

According to Belichick, even if this is the end of the road, his players deserve full attention on Week 18 against the New York Jets. “I’m committed to the team that I’m coaching right now. The players that are here, they deserve my best every day and that’s what I’m going to give them.”

So, if there’s going to be a big decision on the horizon, we won’t hear of it at least until the end of the regular season. “And at the end of the season, that’s the end of the season. But on a week-to-week basis, I don’t want to spend time or get caught up in what happened five years ago or what’s going to happen two years from now. A bunch of other random stuff. Just working on the Jets.”