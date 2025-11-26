Bill Belichick could be back in the NFL very soon. After winning the Super Bowl six times alongside Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, a report from Josina Anderson confirmed that two teams are interested heading into the 2026 season.

“I’m told ‘at least two NFL teams’ are still expected to have interest in talking to Bill Belichick, behind-the-scenes at the very least, about head coach jobs this Carousel season, per a league source. ‘A third team could also enter the mix,’ with desires to talk, particularly if one specific personnel change is made under ownership, the source added.”

At the moment, the major head-coaching vacancy is with the Giants after the departure of Brian Daboll. However, Belichick has publicly said that he is not interested in that option. In fact, several rumors suggest that if Mike Tomlin leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers, he could go to New York.

Is Bill Belichick leaving North Carolina?

Bill Belichick has said that he will not leave North Carolina and that he expects to fulfill his contract with the Tar Heels in college football. However, it is also true that a major offer from the NFL could change his mind, considering that the buyout in the deal is now only $1 million.

A few weeks ago, when the Giants fired Brian Daboll, Belichick emerged as the top candidate to replace him because of his past as the team’s defensive coordinator. In this scenario, Belichick immediately clarified that he would not go to New York and, most intriguingly, that he would not seek to return to the NFL.

“Despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head-coaching vacancies. Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC Football program has not wavered. We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni and the entire Carolina community. My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud.”

