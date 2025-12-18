Bill Belichick could be back in the NFL very soon. After winning the Super Bowl six times with the Patriots and moving to college football as head coach at North Carolina, a report from Josina Anderson confirms interest from several teams.

“I’m told there’s been recent interest expressed, at the very least, in speaking with Bill Belichick on a exploratory basis from two teams, per league source. My understanding is Belichick has upper-level personnel still fond of him in Atlanta, New York, Cleveland, whilst all struggling teams going through customary evaluations this time of year. Additionally, I’m told up to 7 more teams are monitoring potential change at head coach (Giants and Titans are open), and up to 3-4 more teams are considering change at general manager, at this time. The Miami Dolphins already have a GM vacancy.”

Belichick has strong reasons for an epic comeback. One is to reach Don Shula’s all-time wins record, and the other is to prove that he can win a championship without Tom Brady as his quarterback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Bill Belichick retired?

No. Bill Belichick is not retired and is currently the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in college football. Although he publicly said in recent months that he was not interested in the New York Giants, everything could change.

Does Bill Belichick want to leave North Carolina?

Bill Belichick could leave North Carolina if an attractive NFL offer comes along. The New York Giants are a very interesting destination, as they already have their quarterback of the future in Jaxson Dart.

Advertisement

see also Tom Brady confirms NFL team called him to come out of retirement

Anderson notes that Belichick has been on the radar of many teams for a long time. “And with some of these teams, they’re already beyond isolated evaluations and are already charting the Carousel schedule ahead. Again, none of this stuff happens last minute, as I have said every year.”